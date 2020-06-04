Emiteria Macapugay Bartolome
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emiteria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bartolome
Emiteria Macapugay Bartolome, 88, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Orange Park Medical Center, after her short stay at LifeCare Center of Orange Park. Emy was the eldest daughter of late the Dativo O. Bartolome, Sr. and Pascuala F. Macapugay. She was born on March 3, 1932, in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Philippines. She is survived by her sisters Justina (+Gregorio), Felipa, Alodia, Aquilina (+Petronilo), and brother Fernando (Estrellita) Her deceased brothers: Danilo (Flora), Leonides (+Aurora) and Dativo, Jr. (+Eugenia) Nieces: Grace Dorado and Mary Christine Dorado of Jacksonville, Florida. Nephew: Anthony Vincent B. Cruz (Amapola) and grandchildren Ava and Abbey of Irvine, California with many other nieces, nephews, and grandchildren in Cavite, Makati, and Quezon City, Philippines.
She spent her younger and meaningful years in Makati City, Metro-Manila, Philippines until she migrated to the United States in November 2001 and lived in Orange Park, Florida. She became a Naturalized U. S. Citizen on November 6, 2007.
Graveside service rites will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1100 A.M. with Father Ignatius Plathanam, officiating. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, Florida. We are following CDC guidelines and strongly encourage the use of a protective mask as well as suitable distances between family and friends.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jacksonville Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 272-2435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved