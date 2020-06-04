Bartolome
Emiteria Macapugay Bartolome, 88, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Orange Park Medical Center, after her short stay at LifeCare Center of Orange Park. Emy was the eldest daughter of late the Dativo O. Bartolome, Sr. and Pascuala F. Macapugay. She was born on March 3, 1932, in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Philippines. She is survived by her sisters Justina (+Gregorio), Felipa, Alodia, Aquilina (+Petronilo), and brother Fernando (Estrellita) Her deceased brothers: Danilo (Flora), Leonides (+Aurora) and Dativo, Jr. (+Eugenia) Nieces: Grace Dorado and Mary Christine Dorado of Jacksonville, Florida. Nephew: Anthony Vincent B. Cruz (Amapola) and grandchildren Ava and Abbey of Irvine, California with many other nieces, nephews, and grandchildren in Cavite, Makati, and Quezon City, Philippines.
She spent her younger and meaningful years in Makati City, Metro-Manila, Philippines until she migrated to the United States in November 2001 and lived in Orange Park, Florida. She became a Naturalized U. S. Citizen on November 6, 2007.
Graveside service rites will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1100 A.M. with Father Ignatius Plathanam, officiating. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, Florida. We are following CDC guidelines and strongly encourage the use of a protective mask as well as suitable distances between family and friends.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Emiteria Macapugay Bartolome, 88, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Orange Park Medical Center, after her short stay at LifeCare Center of Orange Park. Emy was the eldest daughter of late the Dativo O. Bartolome, Sr. and Pascuala F. Macapugay. She was born on March 3, 1932, in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Philippines. She is survived by her sisters Justina (+Gregorio), Felipa, Alodia, Aquilina (+Petronilo), and brother Fernando (Estrellita) Her deceased brothers: Danilo (Flora), Leonides (+Aurora) and Dativo, Jr. (+Eugenia) Nieces: Grace Dorado and Mary Christine Dorado of Jacksonville, Florida. Nephew: Anthony Vincent B. Cruz (Amapola) and grandchildren Ava and Abbey of Irvine, California with many other nieces, nephews, and grandchildren in Cavite, Makati, and Quezon City, Philippines.
She spent her younger and meaningful years in Makati City, Metro-Manila, Philippines until she migrated to the United States in November 2001 and lived in Orange Park, Florida. She became a Naturalized U. S. Citizen on November 6, 2007.
Graveside service rites will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1100 A.M. with Father Ignatius Plathanam, officiating. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, Florida. We are following CDC guidelines and strongly encourage the use of a protective mask as well as suitable distances between family and friends.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.