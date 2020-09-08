Emma Bundy

Bundy
Emma Oveeda King Bundy, age 95, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born in Cheraw, South Carolina on November 24, 1924 to Ernest Leroy King & Florence Leola Rivers King. Her family moved to Jacksonville in 1941, where she attended Andrew Jackson High School. She then met the love of her life, C.K. in October of 1943 and they were married 2 months and 5 days later, on December 15, 1943. Oveeda was a loan officer at Florida Telco Credit Union for over 20 years, retiring in 1985. Oveeda was a longtime member of Englewood Christian Church.
Mrs. Oveeda Bundy was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, C.K. Bundy Jr., daughter Margaret E. VanDeBoe (and husband, Bucky), parents Ernest Leroy King & Florence Leola Rivers King, and siblings Ezekiel King, Alton King, and Margaret Colvin. She is survived by her daughters Barbara A. Reichbach (husband, Howard) and Judi L. Kemp (husband, George) both of Jacksonville; a sister Ina Mae Millwood of Hilham, TN, 5 grandchildren, Laurie Regelski, Shellie Taylor, Sonja McNinch, LaRon Pate & George Kemp, Jr.; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10th at 10:00 a.m. funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Englewood Christian Church, 4316 Barnes Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32207 with Rev. Pete Ramsey officiating. Interment will follow in a private graveside service at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Englewood Christian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. Condolences and remembrances may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com