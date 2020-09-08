1/1
Emma Bundy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bundy
Emma Oveeda King Bundy, age 95, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born in Cheraw, South Carolina on November 24, 1924 to Ernest Leroy King & Florence Leola Rivers King. Her family moved to Jacksonville in 1941, where she attended Andrew Jackson High School. She then met the love of her life, C.K. in October of 1943 and they were married 2 months and 5 days later, on December 15, 1943. Oveeda was a loan officer at Florida Telco Credit Union for over 20 years, retiring in 1985. Oveeda was a longtime member of Englewood Christian Church.
Mrs. Oveeda Bundy was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, C.K. Bundy Jr., daughter Margaret E. VanDeBoe (and husband, Bucky), parents Ernest Leroy King & Florence Leola Rivers King, and siblings Ezekiel King, Alton King, and Margaret Colvin. She is survived by her daughters Barbara A. Reichbach (husband, Howard) and Judi L. Kemp (husband, George) both of Jacksonville; a sister Ina Mae Millwood of Hilham, TN, 5 grandchildren, Laurie Regelski, Shellie Taylor, Sonja McNinch, LaRon Pate & George Kemp, Jr.; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10th at 10:00 a.m. funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Englewood Christian Church, 4316 Barnes Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32207 with Rev. Pete Ramsey officiating. Interment will follow in a private graveside service at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Englewood Christian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. Condolences and remembrances may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved