Emma Siso Obituary
Siso
Emma Siso, age 95, passed away June 9, 2019 in The Villages, FL. She was born July 20, 1923 in Bogota, Colombia, the daughter of the late Juan Pablo and Sarah (Leal) Guevara.
Emma was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14th at 1 pm in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 12 to June 13, 2019
