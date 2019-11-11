Home

Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Emma Verdalia Scott

Emma Verdalia Scott Obituary
Scott
Emma Verdelia Fuqua Scott, 94, passed away peacefully at Lineville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lineville, AL on November 9, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, FL to the late William Randolph Fuqua and Bessie Inez Williams, she was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School. Formerly a resident of Rockville, MD and Floral City, FL, she retired from the PGA Tour Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, FL. Mrs. Scott was an accomplished Secretary and Bookkeeper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Mildred Patrick and Carolyn Jones and brothers Larry Williams and Harry Williams. She is survived by her children, Meladee Powell Scott Turner (Jerry) of Heflin, AL; Philip Fuqua Scott (Joyce) of Bolingbrook, IL; grandchildren, Kathryn Turner Yeoman (Paul) of Jacksonville, FL, Erin Schnurstein (Steve) of Cincinnati, OH, Kellen Scott (Ashley) of Franklin, TN, Jason Scott (Stephanie) and Leah Simonek Lewis (Julio) of Aurora, IL; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, November 13th from 11:00am to 12:00 NOON at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. Mrs. Scott will lie-in-state beginning at 11:00 am to 11:30 am. She will be laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
