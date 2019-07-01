Meek

Emory Long Meek, 90, died June 22 after a long, healthy and extraordinary life. Born on January 13, 1929, he moved to Jacksonville at age 7, graduated from Landon High School in 1947, and earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Texas A&M in 1951.

He then entered the U.S. Air Force, where he played an active role in testing atomic weaponry.

Upon completing his military service in New Mexico, he attended the University of Florida, earning his second bachelor's degree – this time in business administration.

After graduating number one in his college class, he began work as a CPA with Tyson & Meek, a Jacksonville-based accounting firm that later became Meek & McLeod. He became a partner in the firm and actively worked there until his death.

A lifelong member of South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church and proud 58-year member of Rotary International with perfect attendance, Emory attained many honors, including serving as president of the Jacksonville chapter of the Florida Institute of CPAs and being inducted into Phi Kappa Phi. He was also a licensed pilot who once owned his own plane, a talented photographer, a highly skilled carpenter, licensed scuba diver and avid fisherman.

However most important of all, he was a beloved husband, father, "Papa" and great-grandfather to a family who will sorely miss him.

Preceded in death by his parents, John Hunter Meek and Mabel Meek, and brother, John Hunter Meek Jr., he is survived by his wife, Carol Craig Meek; sons Robert (Susan) Meek and Craig (Wendi) Meek; daughters Melinda Meek Ranney (Tom) and Lori Meek Lockman (Jeff); grandchildren Michael (Mesha) Meek, Alex (Betsy) Meek, Lauren Meek, Jason Meek, Matthew Meek, Stephen (Megan) Meek, Caroline Meek Prieto (JP), Amanda Ranney, Brendan Ranney, Grant Lockman and Jenna Lockman; great-granddaughter, Emory Meek; and sister, Frances Smith (John).

A memorial service will be held at South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. on July 6, with a private burial to be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rotary International or South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church.

P.S. It is important to note that this respectful obituary was penned by Emory's family. Had they complied with his express wishes, this piece would simply have read, "Emory Meek didn't go to work today – because he died."

Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 1 to July 2, 2019