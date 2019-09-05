|
|
Redmon
Enid Joyce Slack Redmon, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 7, at Church of the Epiphany, 538 Henry Street in Eden, NC with burial to follow in Overlook Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (10 - 11 AM) at the church.
Mrs. Redmon was born November 5, 1930, in Chicago, IL, to the late Robert Eugene Slack and Enid Frances Holder Slack. She was a 1947 graduate of Palm Beach High School.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Aubrey Wilford Redmon of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Valerie Wynn Redmon of Jacksonville, FL; son, Randall Wade Redmon and wife, Aileen, of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, Robert Redmon, Aaron Redmon, Dean Nordhielm and wife, Jessie, all of Atlanta, GA; and one great-grandchild, Erin Nordhielm of Atlanta, GA.
A loving stay-at-home mom during her children's growing years, she and her husband traveled extensively after his retirement.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
