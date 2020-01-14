Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
World Famous Bull Tavern
7217 Atlantic Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL
WHITE
Enos "Whitey" White, Jr., age 69, passed away January 10, 2020.
He was born in Taunton, MA to Enos White Sr.
He died in the hospital after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his brother Tony. Survivors include his son David and grandson Justin of Dallas, TX.
Whitey was the best short-order Restaurant Cook in this city. He learned his skills at Derby House, FA and was a partner at Tad's Restaurant and 2 Door's Down Restaurant in the Riverside/LaVille area.
His celebration of life will be at World Famous Bull Tavern 7217 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211 at 2 pm on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Hardage-Giddens Riverside is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
