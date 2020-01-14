|
WHITE
Enos "Whitey" White, Jr., age 69, passed away January 10, 2020.
He was born in Taunton, MA to Enos White Sr.
He died in the hospital after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his brother Tony. Survivors include his son David and grandson Justin of Dallas, TX.
Whitey was the best short-order Restaurant Cook in this city. He learned his skills at Derby House, FA and was a partner at Tad's Restaurant and 2 Door's Down Restaurant in the Riverside/LaVille area.
His celebration of life will be at World Famous Bull Tavern 7217 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211 at 2 pm on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Hardage-Giddens Riverside is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020