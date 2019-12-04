Florida Times-Union Obituaries
Eppie Lee Scott-Collins

SCOTT-COLLINS
A Homegoing Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Eppie Lee Washington Scott-Collins will be held 11 AM, SATURDAY, December 7, 2019 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where she held faithful membership, Rev. Dr. Aloysious Denard, Pastor, with Rev. Bettye D. Pittman, presiding. Mrs. Scott-Collins passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was a native of Valdosta, Georgia, where she attended the local schools of Lowndes County and later resided in Jacksonville since 1960. Mrs. Scott-Collins was employed as a Cosmetologist, having rendered over 60 years of dedicated service before retiring. Other affiliations include being a member of the Deaconess Board and Orange Blossom Cosmetologist's Assoc. Survivors include her sons, Harold Scott (Theodora "Teddy") and Lewis Benton; sister, Rev. Bettye D. Pittman; 2 brothers, 2 sisters-in-law; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Scott-Collins will rest in the mortuary for visitation FRIDAY from 2 PM until 5 PM and at the church Saturday from 9 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671 alphonsowestmortuary.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
