Bass
Eric Paul Bass, 33, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Eric was born in Jacksonville, FL on November 20, 1986. He was a graduate of Bolles High School and Tulane University. He was employed by Deloitte in NYC, NY as a management consultant.
Eric loved life. He loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, and running. He was a big Yankees fan. Eric was known for his great wit and sense of humor. He made everyone smile. He was a ray of sunshine and loved by everybody. He will be deeply missed.
Eric is survived by his fiancé, Kaitlin Palmieri; his parents: Ellen and Pat Miceli, and Ted and Robin Bass; two brothers: David Bass and Matthew Bass.
A family graveside service was held on August 24, 2020, at Union Field Cemetery, Queens, NY.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com