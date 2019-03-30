|
JOHNSON
Services for Eric Daniel Johnson will be held at noon on April 1, 2018 in Shiloh Baptist Church, 1118 W Beaver St. Public Visitation will be held on March 31, 2019 from 3:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. at 6615 Arlington Expressway. Mr. Johnson is survived by his mother, E. Delores MarCia Ann Butler and Ernest Johnson (Evin); other relatives and friends. Patterson Funeral and Cremation Services. Valerie Glover, FDIC.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 30, 2019