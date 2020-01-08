|
|
Lloyd
On January 3, 2020 Ericka Lloyd, the only child of James and Angel McGarry, passed away unexpectedly.
Ericka lived and loved large. As a graduate of the University of Florida, Ericka not only was excelling in her field of Wellness Consultant, but she also was using her entrepreneur skills to start several businesses.
Being athletic her entire life, Ericka played multiple sports at the collegiate level. After college, she continued her love of being an athlete by playing beach volleyball at the tournament level, jet skiing and kayaking the Intracoastal with her pet and companion Anna always by her side.
Ericka was preceded in death by her beloved Nana, Carolyn Weathers and leaves her Father and Mother, Grandfather and Grandmother, her Uncles and Cousins and her many friends to remember her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020