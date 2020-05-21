Erwin
Erika Leigh Erwin (9/29/1970-5/08/20)
Erika passed away suddenly from natural causes on 5/08/20 and is greatly missed. She had a huge heart and loved so deeply, always wanting to help those less fortunate. Her witty sense of humor would keep you crying from laughter and she was definitely a force of nature. She is survived by: her mother (Carol Norman), her father (Chris Schill), her sister (Jennifer Bennett), and her daughter (Emma Erwin) and many others who loved her. May you rest in peace and watch over us all.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 21 to May 24, 2020.