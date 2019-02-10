Home

Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Erika Horvath
Erika Horvath

Erika Horvath Obituary
HORVATH
Erika Horvath, 85, passed away on January 26, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Community Hospice & Palliative Care for their care and compassion. She was born on February 22, 1933 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late George and Dorothea Muller.
Erika was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Erika was the PTA President of East Brunswick, NJ, and the Treasurer of the East Brunswick Soccer Club. She was also a member of the Hungarian American Athletic Club in New Brunswick. Erika moved to Ocala in 1996 and has lived in the area ever since. She was an avid dog lover and loved to dance.
Erika is predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Tibor Horvath; and her parents.
Erika is survived by her sons, Tibor (Agnes) Horvath, Jr of Jacksonville, FL, Gregory P. Horvath of Ocala, FL, and Andrew J. (Cyndi Kraatz) Horvath of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Timothy Horvath, Christopher (Sarah) Hoiberg, Sara Kraatz; great grandchildren, Laura Hoiberg and Caitlyn Hoiberg.
Please direct memorial gifts and donations to Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or Support.CommunityHospice.com.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin with John Wiley as officiant.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. (904) 288-0025
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 10, 2019
