Manire
Erlene Manire (Perry) went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020 at 89 years old. Surviving children are Danny Perry, Randy Perry, and Lori Pigeon (Mike). She was proceeded in death by her husband, John K. Manire, SR.; and her son, Rodney Perry.
Funeral services will be held Friday August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will begin one hour prior at 10:00 a.m.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME,
7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com