1/1
Erlene Manire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manire
Erlene Manire (Perry) went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020 at 89 years old. Surviving children are Danny Perry, Randy Perry, and Lori Pigeon (Mike). She was proceeded in death by her husband, John K. Manire, SR.; and her son, Rodney Perry.
Funeral services will be held Friday August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will begin one hour prior at 10:00 a.m.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME,
7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
9047819262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved