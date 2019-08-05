|
|
Rhatigan
Erma Mae Rhatigan passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 in Orange Park, Florida at the age of 80 after an illness of nearly five months. Erma was born on March 28, 1939 in Centralia, Illinois, the daughter of Lloyd Theodore Queen and Dorothy Lorraine Schuchmann. She was the third child of 12 in this family. She is survived by her husband Richard James Rhatigan, son of Howard Dale Rhatigan and Elizabeth Mae McDonough. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Tim McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208 (904)768-2596.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019