Ernest Abington Bowen Jr., 83, passed away on April 17, 2019.
He was born in Cape Hatteras, NC and retired from the US Coast Guard serving from 1953 to 1973. He also retired as Civil Servant and was a member of the Moose, Fleet Reserve and VFW Post #5968. Mr. Bowen is survived by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Gallion; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family will receive friends 6-8 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 and funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Burial will follow with military honors at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019