Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holly Hill Funeral Home
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
(904) 282-9336
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Abington Bowen Jr.

Obituary Condolences

Ernest Abington Bowen Jr. Obituary
BOWEN
Ernest Abington Bowen Jr., 83, passed away on April 17, 2019.
He was born in Cape Hatteras, NC and retired from the US Coast Guard serving from 1953 to 1973. He also retired as Civil Servant and was a member of the Moose, Fleet Reserve and VFW Post #5968. Mr. Bowen is survived by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Gallion; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family will receive friends 6-8 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 and funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Burial will follow with military honors at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.

Please Sign the Geustbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now