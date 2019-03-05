Resources More Obituaries for Ernest Campbell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ernest Frank Campbell

Ernest Frank Campbell, Jr, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, with his loving wife Sandra and family by his side. He was born on July 16, 1939, in Sumter, SC to Ernest and Grace Carraway Campbell. He was proceeded in death by his parents and younger brother, Tommy.

He married his best friend and love of his life Sandra Thompson Campbell in Lerna, IL on December 28, 1963. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Frank was a family man and spent all his years creating wonderful memories with his son Ernie (Joy) of Memphis, TN, daughter Stephanie Campbell-Ruhl of Jacksonville, FL, grandchildren Christen (Dustin), Sonny (Shelby), Devan, Sydney and four great-grandchildren Ryan, Savannah, Amelia, and Lilah.

Frank spent four years with the Navy before beginning his lifelong career at Seaboard Coastline Railroad, Florence, SC in 1964. He was transferred to Jacksonville by the Railroad in 1967, earned his bachelor's in business administration from Jones College and retired from CSX after 39 years of employment in 2003. Frank still attended CSX retiree lunches where he reminisced with lifelong friends.

Frank's life was a living example of his favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." He was a longtime and faithful servant at Garden City United Methodist Church where he was a member for over 50 years. He was most fond of Pastor Alan Patz and we are thankful for his prayerful guidance.

He could be accused for having friends everywhere. Although a quiet man, he connected with people and he was greatly loved. Nothing made Frank happier than spending time with his family and just being "Papa". He enjoyed laughing, pound cake, traveling, golfing, watching westerns, grilling whole hogs, cleaning his pool and spent many years following Christen's softball career and Sonny, Devan, and Sydney's school activities. He was a beloved supporter of St. Johns Country Day School and Lipscomb Softball.

We hope you will join us to celebrate the life of Frank on Friday, March 8, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with the celebration of life following at 11:00 at Garden City United Methodist Church. Interment at Jacksonville Memorial Cemetery at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, we appreciate your kind donations to Garden City United Methodist Church. Please Sign the Guesbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 5, 2019