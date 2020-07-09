Ernest Larsen

Larsen
Dr. Ernest R. "Bud" Larsen, 91, Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully June 7th surrounded by his daughters. Thanks to "Team Bud" who helped him stay home especially Mike and Barbara, Cristina, Tiffany, Noemi, Danny, Julie, Michele, Deborah, and Sybil. Bud moved here in 1966 to pursue fishing, hunting, camping, and mountain backpacking. He was intellectual and loved to share stories. Loved to watch University of Tennessee and Jacksonville Jaguars football and Fox News. He ran his first Gate River Run at 60 and was active in Arlington Congregational Church and previously the Unitarian Universalist Church. Born in Chicago, Illinois on 5/28/29 he received a Bachelor's in Psychology from Cornell College in Iowa where he played offense and defense college football, and a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the University of Tennessee. He was in the Army during the Korean War. Bud worked as an independent consulting Psychologist offering Industrial-Organizational Psychology. Involved with many organizations – First Coast Fly Fishers, Safari Club, Florida Surf Casters, NE Florida Psychological Association, Duval Florida Psychological Association (Past President), Society for Industrial & Organizational Psychology, American Psychological Association, SHRM, ASTD (Past Board Member) and Meninak. Bud was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Thelma Louise "T.L." Larsen (2015). Survived by daughters Melissa Coppedge (Bill), Megan Buscher (Doug); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; Sister Marian Holmgren, nephew and niece, great-nephews, great-nieces, and great-great-nieces. He was much loved and greatly missed by family and friends. Services 7/11/2020, 3 pm, Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com