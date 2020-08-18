1/1
Ernest Martin
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin
Ernest T. Martin, 81, a native of Jacksonville, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1938 to the late Ernest B. and Elizabeth "Lisa" Martin. He went to The Webb School in Bell Buckle, TN, graduated from Landon High School and attended JU.
Ernest was the owner of Northside Motors. He served as past President of NEFIADA and was a lifelong member of FIADA. He was also a founding member of Epping Forest Country Club and a member of San Jose CC, Ponte Vedra CC, River Club, University Club, former Seminole Club of Downtown Jax and Southside Businessmen's Club.
Survived by his son, Brad Martin (Allison); 5 grandchildren: Chad, Dustin, Samantha (Josh), Kyle, Nicole (Jackson); 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth Garrett in 2004. He is also predeceased by his wives, the mother of his children, Ann Martin, Judy and Paula.
Ernest was an avid Florida Gators fan.
"Champion of the People and A Great Humanitarian"
Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved