Ernest Amos Padgett, 90, passed away July 17, 2019. He was born in Perry, FL. Ernie was an active member of Wesley United Methodist and Lakeshore United Methodist. He was employed by Sherwin Williams for 35 years but also invested much of his time in renovation and construction. Ernie was an avid Gator fan who loved spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters. He will be remembered for his ingenuity, wit and generosity.

Ernie is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Padgett; his son, Richard Padgett; his parents, O.W. and Ruby Padgett; his brother, Clint Padgett; and his sister-in-law, Gloria Jean Hailey. He is survived by a loving family, including his son, Don Padgett (Martha); sister, Helen Stephens; grandchildren, Emily Plunkett (Kris) and Ellie Padgett; brother-in-law, Bob Hailey; nephew, Robbie Hailey; and nephew Mike Hailey (Becky) and children, Josh and Grace Hailey.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205. Interment to follow at Riverside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Highpoint Community Church, 84 Knight Boxx Rd., Orange Park, FL 32065, or Lakeshore United Methodist, 2246 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32210.

