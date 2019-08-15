Home

Ernest Fred "Budd" Probst Sr., 78, passed away on Sunday, August 4, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 21,1941 to the late Fred and Sarah Probst. Budd served 20 years in the Navy and retired in 1979 as a Master Chief. He was an expert machinist and the owner of Arlington Machine for many years. He is predeceased by his parents and his daughter, Beverly Gainey. He leaves behind his partner, Kathelene Hammond, three children, Debbie (Jim) Schmitt, Cheryl (Mike) Miller, Ernest "BJ" (Claire) Probst Jr., 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 17, from 1PM – 3PM at 12027 Ariana Elyse Dr. Friends and family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Homes for Our Troops charity.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
