Ernest Ray Thomas Sr., 87, passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born in Bronx, NY and served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Thomas is survived by his son, Ernest (Theresa) Thomas Jr; 2 brothers: John Wayne Thomas and Michael Thomas; 3 sisters: Joan Thompson, Jeannette Mobley, and Marilyn Dupree; 2 grandchildren: Serria Thomas and India Thomas; and 2 great-grandchildren: TJ Gronikowski and Ataley Gronikowski. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Monday, June 1, 2020, with visitation held 1 hour prior to service at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Burial will follow with military honors. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 27 to May 29, 2020.