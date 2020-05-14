Ernest Williams
Williams
Rev. Ernest Williams, Pastor Emeritus of Greater St. Matthews M.B.C. went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2020.
Viewing and visitation is Friday, May 15 from 5-7 pm in Greater St. Matthews M.B.C., 649 Franklin St. The Funeral service is 10:00 am, Saturday, May 16th at his church, Pastor Hugh Crumbley, Officiant.
Interment is in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Greater St. Matthews M.B.C.
MAY
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Greater St. Matthews M.B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
