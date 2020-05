WilliamsRev. Ernest Williams, Pastor Emeritus of Greater St. Matthews M.B.C. went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2020.Viewing and visitation is Friday, May 15 from 5-7 pm in Greater St. Matthews M.B.C., 649 Franklin St. The Funeral service is 10:00 am, Saturday, May 16th at his church, Pastor Hugh Crumbley, Officiant.Interment is in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com