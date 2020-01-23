Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Overfelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Parks Overfelt

Add a Memory
Ernestine Parks Overfelt Obituary
Overfelt
Ernestine Parks Overfelt of Atlantic Beach, FL passed away on December 28, 2019. Born in Accomack County, VA. She had a long career in the Civil Service as a Secretary. She was a loving wife and mother of three. A woman of dignity and substance.
Ernestine is survived by her husband, Arthur E. Overfelt of 71 years; son, Arthur; granddaughters, Sarah and Ivy.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28th at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -