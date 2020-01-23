|
|
Overfelt
Ernestine Parks Overfelt of Atlantic Beach, FL passed away on December 28, 2019. Born in Accomack County, VA. She had a long career in the Civil Service as a Secretary. She was a loving wife and mother of three. A woman of dignity and substance.
Ernestine is survived by her husband, Arthur E. Overfelt of 71 years; son, Arthur; granddaughters, Sarah and Ivy.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28th at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020