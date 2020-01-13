|
Ernestine Rigdon Herring Ellis died January 11, 2020, at home. Ms. Ellis was born in Alma, Georgia and is the daughter of the late Ernest and Cora Mae Rigdon. Mrs. Ellis resided in Jacksonville for the past 63 years. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Herring and Raymond Ellis, one son, Ernest Harold Herring, and one daughter-in-law, Charlene Herring. Survivors include a daughter, Sue Scarbrough (Bill) of Jacksonville, one son, Ray Herring of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, a step-daughter, Marian Horton of Jacksonville, four step-sons, Michael and Thomas Ellis, both of Alma, Georgia, Davis Ellis of Waycross, Georgia and John Ellis of Tifton, Georgia. She also has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 PM at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South, Jacksonville, Florida 32216 with Rev. Jess McCrosky officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020