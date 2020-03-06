|
Walsingham
Ernestine O. Walsingham, 80, passed away on March 6, 2020 in Orange Park, FL. She was born in San Luis Obispo, California and was a member of Black Pond Baptist Church where she was the secretary for many years. Mrs. Walsingham is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Donald E. Walsingham; 2 sons: Darrin (KJ) Walsingham and Clayton (Lynda) Walsingham; brother, Bill (Donna) Ostrander; 8 grandchildren: Amie (Kyle) Sierocinski, Adam (Amanda) Tucker, Jerrith Barnhart, Mariah Barnhart, Caleb (Cosa) Walsingham, Kendall Walsingham, Cheyanne Walsingham and Chandler Walsingham; and 8 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends 6-8 PM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Black Pond Baptist Church, 3644 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Friday, March 14, 2020 at the church with Rev. Charlie Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020