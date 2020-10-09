FLORIG
Ernie Florig, 67, passed away on October 4, 2020. He was born June 2, 1953, in Tamuning, Guam. He grew up in Dededo and moved to the beaches area in 2013.
Ernie proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. After 30 years of service, Ernie retired and began volunteering with the Jacksonville Beach Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Knights of Columbus and American Legion.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Cathy; sons, Casey (Trina), Jesse (Carolyn), and Ryan; grandchildren, Katelynn and Casey Jr.; brothers, Frank, Perry, and Eliseo; sisters, Pacita, Millie, and Lillian.
A viewing will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, October 14 in St. Paul's Catholic Church Gymnasium, Jacksonville Beach with Father Kelly as Celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Paul's Church Building Fund. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com
. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com