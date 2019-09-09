|
ALBERRE: Essa Fadel Alberre passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 8, 2019. He was born in Zaidal, Syria and immigrated to America in 1970. He committed his love to his wife, Samyia, of 41 years on June 18, 1978. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a well-respected man among the entire community. He was passionate about soccer, his family and especially, his grandchildren. He worked tirelessly his entire life to provide for his loving family, to make sure everyone was cared for. Essa is predeceased by his father Fadel, mother Fouda, brother Albeir and nephew George (JuJu). He leaves behind his wife Samyia, son Christopher (Rose); daughters Kristen (Jameel) and Sonya; siblings Lulu (the late Abdul), Miriam (George), Thawart, Suhail (Hend), Abdo (Daad), Nabil (Georgette), Haifa, Adeil (Elias), George (Azhar) and Sami (Hala); grandchildren Lana, Natalie, Jade, Noelle, Essa and Jason and several friends, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church, 1718 State Rd. 13, where the family will receive friends starting at 6:00pm and a service at 7:00pm on Wednesday, September 11. The funeral will be on Thursday, September 12 at 11:00am at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church with a Burial to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, Fl 32211. (904)744-8422. corey-kerlin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019