Essie Mae Mitchell Obituary
Mitchell
Homegoing Celebration for Deacon Essie Mae Mitchell, 92, will be 10:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, Bishop R. W. McKissick, Jr., Lead Pastor; Bishop R. W. McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus. Visitation FRIDAY 5 - 7 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
