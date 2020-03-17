Home

Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
2010 Westmont Street
Jacksonville, FL
Interment
Following Services
Jerusalem Church Cemetery
Flesher Ave
Jacksonville, FL
Essie Waters


1925 - 2020
Essie Waters Obituary
Waters
Mother Essie Covin Waters (94) slept away peacefully on Tues., March 10, 2020. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00am, Sat., March 21 at the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2010 Westmont St., Rev. Dr. Jonathan Blackburn, Pastor. Mother Waters will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., March 20 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel and Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the -Jerusalem Church Cemetery. Service from the Heart by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
