BROWN
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Estelle Riddle Brown is 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 1620 Helena St., Pastor R.E. Herring, Sr., Eulogist. Burial in Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation TODAY at Mt. Bethel also, from 4pm-7pm. Survivors include children, Gloria R. Jones and James E. Brown, Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Arrangements by Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Ln 32218, (904) 768-5000. www.buggsbellamy.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 17, 2019