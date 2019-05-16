Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buggs-Bellamy Funeral Service
2936 Jerry Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32218
904-768-5000
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
1620 Helena St.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
1620 Helena St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle Riddle Brown

Obituary Condolences

Estelle Riddle Brown Obituary
BROWN
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Estelle Riddle Brown is 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 1620 Helena St., Pastor R.E. Herring, Sr., Eulogist. Burial in Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation TODAY at Mt. Bethel also, from 4pm-7pm. Survivors include children, Gloria R. Jones and James E. Brown, Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Arrangements by Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Ln 32218, (904) 768-5000. www.buggsbellamy.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now