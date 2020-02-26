|
|
Holland
Ester M. Holland age 80, passed away on February 24, 2020. Mrs. Holland worked for Anchor Glass for over 30 years and was a native of Florida. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Waldo Holland. Survived by her sons, Waldo B. Holland Jr., ( Jack Skurka) and Robert E. Holland (Rita). Grandchildren Sheena Holland Rickerson (Tony), Joshua Holland and Jordan Holland (Macy). Also 2 great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, at 11 AM, with Rev. Ray Mayfield officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 pm, at Fraser Funeral Home 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32221
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020