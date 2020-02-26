Home

Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens
Ester M. Holland

Ester M. Holland Obituary
Holland
Ester M. Holland age 80, passed away on February 24, 2020. Mrs. Holland worked for Anchor Glass for over 30 years and was a native of Florida. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Waldo Holland. Survived by her sons, Waldo B. Holland Jr., ( Jack Skurka) and Robert E. Holland (Rita). Grandchildren Sheena Holland Rickerson (Tony), Joshua Holland and Jordan Holland (Macy). Also 2 great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, at 11 AM, with Rev. Ray Mayfield officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 pm, at Fraser Funeral Home 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32221
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
