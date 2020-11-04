Gibbs
Esther Lee Gibbs, of Jacksonville, FL, 88, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 30, 2020. Mrs. Gibbs was a faithful member of Second Missionary Baptist Church where she met her husband Ralph Gibbs of over 54 years. Mrs. Gibbs is a retiree of Blue Cross and Blue Shield and leaves in loving memory her husband Ralph, son Lester Dobson, and siblings Ernestine Jones and Ronnie Dobson of Jacksonville; Grandchildren include Gerald (Vontrese) Butler, Eugene Reese, and Kevin Cox of Jacksonville as well as a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved godchildren, family and friends.
Mrs. Gibbs may be viewed Friday, November 6, 2020 at Carthage Chapel from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 954 Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL for a limited number of family members with Pastor Derrick Mercer officiating.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204.
