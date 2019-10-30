Home

Ethel Dawson Obituary
Dawson
Funeral Service for Mrs. Ethel Mae Dawson, 96, will be held Friday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew AME Church, 125 9th St. Jax Bch, FL, Rev. Oliver Simmons, Pastor. Rev. Eric Jackson, Officiating. Cortege will assemble at 470 Sargo Rd. Atlantic Bch at 10:00 a.m. She will rest in the Church from 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. the hour of Service. Interment in Beaches Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust" HARRIS MORTUARY, 2261 Edison Avenue, (904) 598-9808, www.harrismortuary.com, Eric Miller, LFDE.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
