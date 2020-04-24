|
Shuman
Funeral Service for Mrs. Ethel Mae Hallback Shuman will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, with immediate family ONLY. She will rest in the A.B Harris Memorial Chapel TODAY (Friday) from 4:00 to 7:00 pm for family and friends.
Her survivors are children, Jacquelyn Cobb, Akbar Jamall (Nancy), Patricia Brown, Rahwae Shuman (Msimbi), Kenneth Shuman (Sharon), and Jamall "Mall" Shuman (Ericka); 18 grandkids, 22 great-grandkids, and 7 great-great-grandkids; siblings, Cornelius Hallback, Betty Shingles, Agnes Myers, and Cecil Dozier; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Arrangements entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust" HARRIS MORTUARY, 2261 Edison Avenue, Jacksonville, FL, (904) 598-9808
www.harrismortuary.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020