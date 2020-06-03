Pritchard
Ethelene Pritchard, 87, passed away on May 28, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1933, in Jacksonville, FL to Marshall and Rhoda L. Elliott.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 69 years, Sherwood "Sam" M. Pritchard, Jr.; son, William M. Pritchard; daughter, Anna M. Shay; brother, Walter Elliott; and grandchildren, Lynn, Michael, Cammie, and Taylor.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Fort McCoy, FL with Pastor Jeff May officiating.
Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Ethelene Pritchard, 87, passed away on May 28, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1933, in Jacksonville, FL to Marshall and Rhoda L. Elliott.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 69 years, Sherwood "Sam" M. Pritchard, Jr.; son, William M. Pritchard; daughter, Anna M. Shay; brother, Walter Elliott; and grandchildren, Lynn, Michael, Cammie, and Taylor.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Fort McCoy, FL with Pastor Jeff May officiating.
Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.