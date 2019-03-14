KIRKER

Eugene A. Kirker, 86, passed away on March 12, 2019. He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on August 5, 1932. He moved to Green Cove Springs as a child and lived there for the rest of his life. After attending the University of Florida, he owned several businesses in Green Cove. His most successful venture was Kirker Pulpwood, a logging and trucking company, which he owned and managed for over thirty years. He was one of the first loggers in the state to earn the designation on Master Logger. A natural athlete, he played golf until a year ago. He was especially proud to frequently score his age or less. He also had four "hole in ones" to his credit. He enjoyed the comradery of his golfing buddies and often played three or more times a week. Some of his other interests included boating, fishing and all things Florida Gator. Above all, he loved and enjoyed his family. Too them, he was Big Daddy. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Lynda, Steve (Barbara) and Keith (Renee), granddaughters, Amanda Hagaman(Ryan), Meghan Uffelman (Nick), Staci Damato (Steve) and Wendi Kirker and great grandchildren, Noah, Jake, Cody Gene and Chloe. He was predeceased by his wife of almost sixty years, Willie Jean and his granddaughter, Rachel. His parents, Eugene Kirker (Sr) and Myrtice Truett also preceded him in death.

The family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care that Big Daddy received from Dr. George Platt, Dr. Bo George, Dr. David Gross and Dr. Adam Cartwright and their respective office staffs. Thanks so much for all you did.

Funeral service will be 2:30 Thursday March 14 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel in Green Cove Springs. The family will receive guests after the service.

Please sign the online guest book at www.broadusraines.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL (904) 284-4000. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary