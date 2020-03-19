|
ACREE, SR.
Dr. Eugene Howard Acree, Sr., 94, dearly beloved by all, son of the late Cecil Wesley Acree and Irlene Fentress Acree, passed away March 13, 2020. Howard was born in White House, Tennessee, and moved to Jacksonville as a young child. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and served during World War II in the Army Air Corps as a First Lieutenant navigator on a B17 air rescue unit. He graduated from Auburn University, College of Veterinary Medicine. While attending Auburn, he married his high school sweetheart, Emily Bond Mallard. Both were proud and vocal War Eagles for life!
Dr. Acree practiced large animal medicine in Jacksonville throughout his distinguished career and owned Meadowmilk Dairy with his brother, also a veterinarian. Howard was active in many professional, civic and service organizations, serving in many leadership roles. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 266, Commander of American Legion Post 137, Chairman of the Duval County American Legion Junior Baseball Program, President of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Board, Chairman of the Jacksonville Recreation Advisory Board, Vice Chairman of the Florida Board of Veterinary Medicine, Duval County 4H Foundation Sponsor, Board member of Duval County Soil & Water Conservation District, to name a few. He was a deacon & elder of the Ortega Presbyterian Church, member of Sons of the American Revolution and Sons of Confederate Veterans, Kiwanis, Rotary and the Florida Yacht Club.
Howard was predeceased by his wife, Emily Mallard Acree and his grandson, E. Howard Acree, III. He is survived by his children; Bonny A. Dunn (Steve), Joan A. Israel (Sandy), Patsy A. Johnson (Randy), Dr. E. Howard Acree, Jr. (Debbie) and Charlie M. Acree (Mary); his grandchildren, Peyton D. Suvoski (Stan), Robert H. Dunn, David S. Dunn (Madeleine), George A. Israel, IV (Leigh), Emily I. Foley (Dave), Tyler J. Turnbull (Alex), Alison J. Hieb (Matt), Brittany L. Acree, Chase Acree and Alexandria Acree; 10 great-gradchildren; brothers Cecil W. Acree, Jr. and Dr. James A. Acree. The family would like to thank the Windsor of Ortega for the loving care he received.
A private graveside service is planned for Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duval County 4H Foundation, 1010 N. McDuff Ave, Jacksonville, FL., 32254.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville, Florida 32205. Please leave words of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020