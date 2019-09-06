|
|
Boyette
Eugene Leighton Boyette "Leighton", age 81, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Leighton is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Stephanie Boyette, his daughter and son-in-law, Lona and Scott Tullock, his step-children, Katherine and Louis Saez and Jenifer Bonomo, his grandchildren, Kaylin Bonomo, Owen Saez, Benjamin Saez, Heather Harden, Josh Kelly and Joel Kelly, and two great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Lisk.
Leighton was born in Tampa, Florida and was in the first graduating class of Jacksonville's Paxon High School in 1957. He was active in nearly all sports and joined most clubs offered by the school – Leighton rarely missed an opportunity to connect with others, to socialize and build lasting friendships. After high school graduation, Leighton joined the United States Air Force. While stationed in Tripoli, Italy, he served in the Air Police, his first introduction to the police officer role. After many years of USAF service, he returned to Jacksonville and began working at the Atlantic Coastline Railroad, looking for an opportunity to return to a police force. In 1962, an opening at the Policy Academy was offered to him, and thus began his long and decorated career at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office until his retirement in 2013. Leighton was an original member of the JSO Riot Squad, and was also a member of the Honor Guard. He was later transferred to the courts as a bailiff, where he took many young officers under his wings, mentoring them. Leighton served under many judges, for whom he had the utmost respect. He was well-known for his kindness and generosity, and for being the bailiff who had the best joke of the day.
Leighton lived a long and happy life. He had a great love for UGA football, riding motorcycles, traveling with his wife, Stephanie and his beloved pets Yssup, Brandy, Hooker and Brigit. He had many dear friends, and he treasured their friendships. After his retirement in 2013, he slowed down a bit and was able to spend precious time with his grandchildren Kaylin, Owen and Ben. Leighton was a remarkable man who touched many lives with his kindness, selflessness, humor and steadfast devotion to protect and serve.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd. A private burial will take place Friday morning at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Pallbearers will include all members of his founding club, Police Royal Old Timers Last Man Club. All friends and family are invited to join in a Celebration of Life at the Fraternal Order of Police, 5530 Beach Blvd. on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00-5:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 or FOP Foundation Re: Fallen Officer Relief Fund, 5530 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019