Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Center, 81, passed away at his home in Glen St. Mary, FL on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Gene was born in Jacksonville, son to the late Edward Kenneth Center and Oddie Dorman Center. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson Sr. High School, class of 1956, Jacksonville University and received his Master's Degree from the University of North Florida. Gene was a life-long educator with the Duval County School System and enjoyed hunting, farming and spending time with his grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Edward Dorman Center; sister: Helon Nicolasora; son, Richard Center and his daughter, Virginia Center Hamilton. Survivors include his wife, Betty Sue Center; 2 sons: Jordan (Patti) Center and Matthew Center; 2 sisters: Arielle Smith and Thelma Wate; brother: Marvin Center; 4 grandsons: Benjamin, Daniel, Joshua and Caleb Center and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to Community Hospice of Lake City. Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Center Family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019