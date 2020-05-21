Eugene Clark
1939 - 2020
Clark
Eugene "Gene" Clark, 80, passed away on May 20, 2020. He was born in Clarkton, North Carolina and retired from CSX Railroad in 2000 after 40+ years of service. He retired from the US Army Reserve after 30+ years of service and was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy J. Clark; 2 daughters: Eugenia (James) Bryant and Kristy (Barry) Altland; his pride and joy, grandson, John Marcus Bryant. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 112 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL with visitation held 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow in HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL MEMORIAL PARK, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holly Hill Funeral Home
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
9042829336
