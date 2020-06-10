I worked with Gene Koch from 1978 to 1989. He guided the Indpls agency of Northwestern Mutual into Top 10 agencies. He was excellent at recruiting. He considered "his agents as the diamonds and himself as the velvet pillow". So many fond memories of Mr. Koch and Kalen. As he would say, "let's get going, shall we?"

Jane Middlekauff

Coworker