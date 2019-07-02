Stephens

Eugene Stephens, 83, well-known educator, passed away peacefully June 27, 2019. A native of Jacksonville, he attended the local public schools of Duval County, graduating from New Stanton Senior High School – Class of 1955. Furthering his education, he attended Florida A&M University, where he earned a B.S. degree. Mr. Stephens began his career as an Educator and Football Coach in Deland, FL. As one of Duval County's Outstanding Educators, he rendered over 30 years of dedicated service before retiring. Other affiliations include being a member of the Florida A&M National Alumni Association, F.A.M.U J.R.E. Lee Local Chapter and FAMU Rattlers Boosters Club. He was predeceased by his brother, Godfrey Story. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Linnel Stephens Little, Fran Stephens-Armwood (Billy) and Inger Stephens; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Coney Story and Rev. Larry Story (Loretta); sister, Shirley Thomas; sister-in-law, Patricia Story; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held 10AM, SATURDAY, July 6, 2019 at New Bethel A.M.E. Church, where he held faithful membership, Rev. Ronald G. Williams, Sr., Pastor, officiating. Mr. Stephens will rest in the mortuary for visitation FRIDAY from 5PM until 7PM and Saturday at his church from 9AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671.

