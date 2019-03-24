Home

Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 641-9755
Eugene Colvin
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Interment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Road
Eugene Wade (Gene) Colvin Obituary
COLVIN
Eugene (Gene) Wade Colvin, 78, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, FL in 1941 and attended schools in Key West and Jacksonville. After serving in the Marine Corps and Army, he transferred to the National Guard in Putnam County, FL. He owned and operated his own business, Professional Repair Service, Inc. in Jacksonville for over 40 years. His passions were flying, boating, hunting, fishing and spending time with friends of Safari Club International. He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Melba Yarber Colvin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Judith Cornwell Colvin; sons, Gene Colvin, Jr. of Palatka, Glenn Colvin (Linda) of Middleburg; daughter, Tina Marie Wells (Matt) of Interlacken; grandsons, Brian Wells (Tammy) of Oklahoma and Michael Wells (Casey) of St. Augustine; and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Donald Colvin and Roy Collins.
Visitation will be held from 10:30am to 11:30am on Monday, March 25 at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service at 11:30am. Interment will follow at 2:00pm at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225, is serving the family.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019
