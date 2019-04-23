Home

Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
Eula Mae Coleman

Eula Mae Coleman Obituary
COLEMAN
Eula Mae Coleman (99) slept away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held 11:00am, Thurs., April 25 at the Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church, 1996 W. 5th St., Elder V. R. Snead, Pastor. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wed., April 24 from 5-7:00pm at the funeral home Southside Chapel, 2212 Emerson St. and Thurs. from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Professional Service from the Heart entrusted in the care of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home Southside Campus, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 23, 2019
