Eunice Shay Brock, 50, of Hilliard, FL passed away at her home April 7, 2019. Shay was born January 23, 1969 in Jacksonville, FL and is the daughter of Myra Jane and Sidney Shep Brock of Hilliard, FL. In addition to her parents, Shay also leaves behind her brothers: Rev. Sidney (Merideth) Brock, Jr., of Fruitland Park, FL and Chad W. (Lisa) Brock, of Hilliard, FL; nieces: Abigail and Anna Grace, of Fruitland Park, FL and nephews: Trenton, Trevor and Evan Brock, of Hilliard, FL and Caleb Brock of Fruitland Park, FL. Shay is preceded in death by her grandparents: Irene and Vernon Brock of Folkston, GA and Loyce and Gilbert Hinson of Ashburn, GA.

The family will receive Friends from 5:30-7:30 Tuesday, April 9 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, GA. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 10 at First Baptist Church of Boulougne at 2:00 PM. The body will lie in state at the church an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Trader's Hill Cemetery in Folkston, GA.

On behalf of the family, please accept our sincere thanks for the outpouring of sympathy and love. We would like to recognize physicians, caregivers and Community Hospice of Northeast Florida who have taken care of Shay during her illness.

Contributions in honor of Shay can be made to ARC of Nassau, 86051 Hamilton Street, Yulee, FL 32097 or Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 9, 2019