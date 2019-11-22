Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eupha Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eupha Hilton Torres Hunt


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Eupha Hilton Torres Hunt Obituary
Hunt
Eupha Hilton Torres Hunt, 75, of Jacksonville, formerly of Zephyrhills, born June 28, 1944, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness at St. Vincent Hospital. She is survived by her two loving daughters Donna Lee (Christian D.) Vaden and Deanna Lynn (Andrew II) Levicki, sister Myrna San Gabino, 6 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 1 on the way. She will be greatly missed as she was dearly loved. The family will hold a private Memorial in Georgia at a later date.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eupha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -