|
|
Hunt
Eupha Hilton Torres Hunt, 75, of Jacksonville, formerly of Zephyrhills, born June 28, 1944, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness at St. Vincent Hospital. She is survived by her two loving daughters Donna Lee (Christian D.) Vaden and Deanna Lynn (Andrew II) Levicki, sister Myrna San Gabino, 6 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 1 on the way. She will be greatly missed as she was dearly loved. The family will hold a private Memorial in Georgia at a later date.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019