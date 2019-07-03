Blois

Eva Bates Blois, 91 of Keystone Heights, FL passed away June 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband of fifty-six years. Eva was born December 24, 1927 to Stanley and Marie Bates. Eva attended Berkeley High School in Monks Corner, SC and then graduated Winthrop University in 1948 with a bachelor degree. Following college she taught high school subjects for 19 years. After teaching she worked with her husband's CPA firm for over 30 years.

Eva, with her husband, enjoyed traveling, camping, canoeing and all aspects of wildlife. Eva cherished her husband, family and working with students in their endeavors.

Eva was proceeded in death by her parents, Stanley and Marie Bates, sister Helen Bates Zorick and brother John S. Bates. She is survived by her husband, John B. Blois and her brother Carl S. Bates

Additionally, she is survived by nephews John L. Bates, Carey O. Bates, Carl Hugh Bates, Stan Leininger, Jay Leininger and nieces Catherine Bates Ivey, Rebecca Bates Jones and Cynthia's Leininger.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Pinewood Presbyterian. Address is 198 Knight Boxx Rd. Middleburg FL 32068.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME, 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hardage-giddensrivermead.com.

