Eva Sharpe

Sharpe
Eva Jane Sharpe, 89, passed away peacefully with her Heavenly Father watching over her on Saturday, October 17, 2020, following a brief illness. Eva Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Sharpe.
Eva Jane was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 25, 1930, to John and Helen Rolen. She married her childhood sweetheart and they were married for 61 years.
Eva Jane has been a charter member of Holiday Hill Baptist Church where she served her Lord faithfully on various committees for over a span of 50 years. Whether she was serving in the nursery, planning events for the Sonshiners' Senior Ministry, or as a Sunday morning greeter, her joyful countenance was always evident. One of her fondest memories was serving as the Chairman of the 40th Anniversary Committee. She was also a member of the Senior Women's Sunday School Class.
Eva Jane knew what it meant to work hard. She always displayed a very strong work ethic. Beginning with one of her earliest jobs as the elevator girl at Furchgott's department store in downtown Jacksonville, to the time of her retirement as a Vice President of Barnett Bank in 1989, she performed each one of her jobs holding herself to the highest standards and always respecting others.
Leaving her Southside home of over 60 years, Eva Jane moved to Allegro Senior Living Community of Fleming Island in 2017. Over the last three years, she has made many dear friends and enjoyed a variety of activities. She was a member of the Allegro Bell Choir and served on various committees, including welcoming new residents. Eva Jane also made an appearance on a local morning television talk show speaking about her experiences living at Allegro. She enjoyed her time at Allegro and loved the staff as part of her extended family.
She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered for her great love of her family. Her favorite times were times spent with family, from simple afternoon visits, to grand celebrations, and family trips.
Eva Jane was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Bill King, and niece, Janet King Mullins. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-laws: Linda and John Durant, Mooresville, NC; Pam and Danny Greer, Fleming Island, FL; Danci and Marvin Larkin, Acworth, GA; known as Nanny to her grandchildren: Christopher Durant, Julie and Todd Dennis, Daniel and Lauren Greer, Laura and Mitch Askelson, Lindsay Larkin and Katie Larkin; great-grandchildren: Colby, Carson, and Cooper Dennis; Parker and Penny Greer; Saylor and Brody Askelson. She will be deeply missed by her sister, Gloria King. Known as Aunt Jane, Eva Jane will also be missed by her nieces and nephews: Bill and Susan King, Jill and Ray Bodden, and many great nieces and nephews.
Due to the continuing pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery on Wednesday, October 21st. Dr. Albert Byrd, Pastor of Holiday Hill Baptist Church, will be officiating at the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holiday Hill Baptist Church, 730 Mandalay Rd., Jax., FL 32216; or, to Haven Hospice, 745 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32065.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com