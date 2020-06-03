Regas
Evan Regas peacefully departed this world to be with Jesus on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020. He was a beloved and very dear husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend. Evan was 101 years old and was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jerry, his brother George, his sister Dorothy, and one grandchild, Samantha Regas. Those continuing to live with the benefit of his influence are his 5 children, Joan Regas Thompson (Tim), Dottie Regas Bryan (Jeff), James Evan Regas (Bona), Randall Wayne Regas (Luanne), and Troy Stephen Regas (Nancy); thirteen grandchildren, Tim Thompson, Jr., Jennifer Garcia, Brian Thompson, Kaleigh McGrath, Jordan Regas, David Thompson, Elizabeth Bryan, Taylor Thompson, Kelly Adrian, Jackson Regas, Ricky Regas, Trae Regas and Anthony Regas; 18 great grandchildren; his nieces Carol Ann Catlett, Elizabeth Regas, Valarie Regas and numerous others who have enjoyed the blessing of his company.
Evan was born to George and Maude Regas in Norfolk, Virginia, on September 1st 1918. They later moved to Jacksonville, Florida, and established their home. When he was eight years old Evan's father passed away, and soon after this he came to live in the Jacksonville Boy's Home. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1936 and from the University of Florida in 1940. After the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, he was called to serve as an Army officer in the European theater of World War II. He saw considerable action during the war including the liberation of a Nazi concentration camp. He almost lost his life on more than one occasion and brought back many stories including the one where he earned a Purple Heart medal by being wounded in action.
Evan came back from the war and began his long career in real estate sales, eventually establishing Regas Realty which he operated until his retirement in 1998. In 1951 he married Addie Geraldine (Jerry) Watkins, and started his family. He was a family man from beginning to end – a loving, faithful and devoted husband to his wife and a loving, caring and wise father to his children. He worshiped God and did his best to lead his family in the way of the Lord. He served as a deacon in the St. Johns Park Baptist Church and in the Murray Hill Baptist Church and later joined the Mandarin Church of Christ and he continued to share his Christian faith up until the end of his life. He never lost his loyalty to his Florida Gators and loved to watch the football games with his family. Evan was kind to all those who met him, was generous toward strangers in need, and had an amazingly positive attitude and outlook toward life. He was one of those people who made you feel good after having been with him. Evan Regas leaves behind a powerful and beautiful legacy of a life well lived.
There will be a private family graveside service with interment at Riverside Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11:00 am, June 12, 2020, at the San Jose Church of Christ, 6233 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida, 32217. Fellowship Lunch will follow. Funeral arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.